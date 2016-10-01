Sign-up today to join over 8 million learners already on ALISON:
Digital Photography Course
Learn more about digital photography.
Course Description
Digital photography technology is continually changing, however, the principles behind good photography don't. ALISON's free online photo course gives you the opportunity to gain extensive knowledge and understanding of digital photography including topics such as exposure settings, how to read and use the histogram, how light affects a photograph, how the camera sensor and lenses work, and how to process a photograph using computer software. You will also learn tips and techniques on what not to do when taking a photograph.
ALISON's free online course is ideal for those who wish to increase their understanding of digital photography and want to know how to process and produce photographs digitally.
CERTIFICATION
To qualify for your official ALISON Diploma, Certificate or PDF you must study and complete all modules and score 80% or more in each of the course assessments. A link to purchase your Diploma certificate will then appear under the My Certificates heading of your My Account page.
LEARNING OUTCOMES
Upon completion of ALISON's online photography course you will learn:
- How your digital camera works;
- What exposure settings to use when taking a photograph;
- Gain knowledge of best practices for processing photographs.
|Course Rating (By Learners):
|4 stars based on 2558 votes
|Course Title:
|Digital Photography
|Course #:
|591
|Course Publisher:
|Harvard
|Course Category:
|6
|Content Origin:
|Course Description:
|License:
|This course is available from Harvard OpenCourseWare through the following Creative Commons licence:
|Release Date:
|23 May 2013
|Content
|Course Duration (Avg Learner):
|10-15 Hours
|Video/Audio:
|High
|Audio Only:
|High
|Animation:
|None
|Assessments:
|Yes
|Education Level
|Age appropriateness:
|16+ Years
|Minimum Grade/Class Level:
|Validation:
|Level 5
|ALISON Testing:
|Yes
|Certification Availability
|PDF Download:
|Yes
|Parchment:
|Yes
|Framed Certification:
|Yes
-
Adelaide Nobre de Oliveira [[]] Great! 2016-10-01 00:10:16
-
Katia Oliveira Brazil It's a great oportunity! thanks 2016-09-03 21:09:03
-
Katia Oliveira Brazil It´s a great oportunity, and I'm intending to enjoy it. Thanks 2016-09-03 21:09:21
-
Cristina Cortes Mexico It's my dream 2016-07-24 21:07:44
-
Jairo Sanchez Colombia Can I have lesson videos with english subtitles? 2016-07-20 18:07:24
-
Gracia Cardeal Brazil This is very useful and clear for beginners, Gives excellent notions of all subjects, The professor is extremely didatic. 2016-06-27 04:06:17
-
Mohamed Ahnaish [[]] So excited 2016-05-15 09:05:28
-
Ahmed Mahmoud Farhat Jordan It is amazing course, and a lot and cool information found it there. 2016-05-14 13:05:35
-
Karl Moore United States of America This course covers a lot of material... I enjoyed the study. 2016-05-13 09:05:31
-
marie slade South Africa I like this course 2016-05-10 19:05:58